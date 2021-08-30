NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested over the weekend for choking his girlfriend and punching two Metro police officers on Broadway.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, police say Tito Angel Matos, 35, was seen fighting his girlfriend on Broadway near 2nd Ave. North. When officers arrived on scene, they grabbed Matos from the back to pull him away from his girlfriend.
When pulled away, Matos turn and pushed an officer and punched another officer in the jaw. He then punched the officer he had originally pushed.
The victim stated she had slapped Matos several times as she attempted to back away from him.
Matos put both of his hands around the victim's neck which was supported by the physical marks left seen by police.
The victim did not wish to pursue charges, but due to the nature of the incident and injuries, police prosecuted on the victim's behalf.
Matos was charged with Aggravated Assault with strangulation, and Assault on and Officer.
