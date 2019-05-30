MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Several women were brutally attacked and robbed in broad daylight.

“The man came running up to me and hit me in the face and knocked me to the concrete, and when he got me on the concrete, he hit me really, really hard with his fist right in between my shoulders,” said Hylania Thomson, who was attacked and robbed outside a Murfreesboro doctor’s office in the middle of the day.

Thomson has two fractured vertebrae and scratches and bruises all over her body.

Doctors said it will take her six weeks to recover physically, but she said it’s the memory of what happened that will keep her awake at night for far longer.

“Seeing him, thinking he’s going to come back,” said Thomson.

Police said 37-year-old Lanorris Chambers committed the crime.

They said he did the same thing to two other women, one outside the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro, and another at an office on Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, beating them so he could steal their purses.

“He’s a monster. He’s a low-life because he is doing this and living off of hard-working people,” said Thomson.

News4 found Chambers has a lengthy criminal history in Florida. It’s 28 pages long and dates back to 2001. It includes arrests for things like grand theft, battery on the elderly, but mostly strong-arm robberies.

“I felt like it was very possible we could have even more serious injuries to our victims if he wasn’t immediately taken off the street,” said Murfreesboro Police Det. Doug Arrington.

Thomson wonders how and why Chambers was able to be in Murfreesboro the day she was attacked.

“I feel like he should have been in prison,” she said.

Police in Murfreesboro and Franklin are now building their cases, hoping this time they will be able to keep him behind bars.

“He is no good and I pray he never gets out,” said Thomson. “He’ll continue to do it if he does.”

Chambers remains in the Rutherford County Jail on a $30,000 bond.