CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday for bringing a gun into Byrns Darden Elementary School in Clarksville.
Police say 53-year-old George Kennedy went to the school around 3:15 p.m. to pick up a student. An employee in the front office noticed what looked like the outline of a gun under Kennedy's clothing.
The employee called the School Resource Officer, who disarmed Kennedy. Police say Kennedy's gun was loaded, and that he also had two other magazine with 14 rounds of bullets, as well as a knife.
He was arrested for carrying weapons on school property. He told police that he did not know it was against the law. Kennedy does have a carry permit.
Officials say the law is posted on the door into the school.
