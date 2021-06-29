NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a burglary in East Nashville after a woman called about a man who had jumped over her balcony and broke in her front door to gain entry.
Police said that Michael Williams had broken into a woman's residence early Tuesday morning around 1:55am by kicking in her patio door. The woman called the police during the break-in and locked herself inside her bedroom.
Once inside, Williams began yelling and then started banging on the victim's bedroom door. The victim told police that Williams did not try to break into the bedroom or threaten her.
According to police, the victim was found in the shower when officers arrived and taken into custody.
Police said that Williams had broken the door frame of the patio door to gain entry and had also taken an ice tea beverage out of the refrigerator and drank it.
Williams was taken to Hermitage Precinct and questioned by detectives before being transported for booking.
