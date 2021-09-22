NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man arrested in Detroit at the beginning of September for shooting and killing a man is back in Nashville awaiting his court date.
Demetrius Gerald Blackwell-Esters, 21, was arrested in Detroit, Michigan on September 1st after he shot and killed 23-year-old Andre Green at the Hermitage Inn on August 27.
Police said Andre Green and Blackwell-Esters were in an argument on the second floor of the inn in the 4000 block of Lebanon Pike around 10:30 p.m.
The two men began struggling over a gun, and eventually, Blackwell-Esters got control of the gun. Green was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.
Blackwell-Esters was booked into Davidson County Jail Tuesday afternoon on Criminal Homicide charges. He is due in court on Thursday.
