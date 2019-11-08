NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday afternoon at a Dickerson Pike motel.
Police say U.S. Marshal's Task Force officers arrested 22-year-old Latreavias Burns Friday afternoon.
Burns is accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Reginald Williams at Cayce Homes back on Aug. 12.
BREAKING: Murder fugitive Latreavias Burns, 22, arrested this afternoon by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force at a Dickerson Pk motel. Burns is accused in the Aug 12 fatal shooting of Reginald Williams, 37, on S. 7th St. in Cayce Homes. pic.twitter.com/4hydi3AFz7— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 8, 2019
The investigation revealed Williams was shot in the back as he tried to flee Burns' gunfire. Williams, however, is not believed to have been the intended target.
Burns' bond has been set at $100,000.
