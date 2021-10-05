NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police charged a man after attempting to steal a car from his ex-girlfriend on Thursday morning.
According to the arrest affidavit, Derrick Bailey approached a woman at an apartment complex off Forest Park Road in Madison between midnight and 1 a.m. He asked to use her vehicle, but the arrest affidavit states she accused him of using the car “to commit crimes.”
After she refused, Bailey allegedly threatened to shoot her and attempted to take the vehicle by force, the arrest affidavit stated. Instead, the two people got into a scuffle, and the car being backed over a curb and stuck. Bailey then fled the scene.
Officers located and arrested Bailey later that afternoon. He was at the same apartment complex directly across from the victim’s home. Bailey was charged with robbery-carjacking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.