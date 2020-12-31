NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was arrested for what police are calling a "hoax hazardous device" in Nashville early News Year Eve morning.
Raul Ramos, 52, is facing several charges including weapons and trespassing.
The arrest of Ramos, of Greenbrier, comes after Metro Police officers were called to the 500 block of Glenpark Drive around 1:30 a.m. The victim told police they were sleeping when they hear “some commotion coming from outside” and saw a man later identified as Ramos “carrying several large canisters” to the side of the home.
Ramos, who does not live at the home, was seen “kneeling over a small blue and white cooler that was placed next to 4 metal air canisters.” Investigators said Ramos was chased away from the home and the victims called police.
When police arrived on the scene, they saw “a brown substance along with several white tablets both packaged in clear plastic bags.”
“Officers also noticed a black wire that was tucked underneath those items with what appeared additional items stored underneath the contents,” the arrest warrant stated.
After this discovery, police conducted several x-rays of the cooler and determined it was safe.
Police said the cooler contained the following items:
- 2 clear plastic bags of a brown powder believed to be lime fertilizer
- 1 clear plastic bag of white powder tablets
- 2 walkie talkie radios
- a bunch of house hold miscellaneous wire
- two 9 volt batteries.
Police said the actions of Ramos were consistent with “someone who was attempting to build a live/hoax explosive device.” Ramos, who police said “denied all involvement with the device,” was arrested at the scene.
Ramos told police that he drove to the home to talk to his ex-wife, who he said was cheating on him with a resident who lived at the home.
Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene.
However, police said this arrest is not related to the bombing on Second Avenue on Christmas day.
Ramos is being held on a $80,000 bond.
