NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he attempted to rape a 17-year-old girl in a vacant home in August.
According to an arrest report, 50-year-old Earl Selby led the 17-year-old to a home on Country Way Road in Antioch.
Once at the residence, which Selby was remodeling, he locked the door with the teen inside not allowing her to leave.
While inside, Selby said to the victim, "Just let me do it," before she was able to escape away from Selby and call police.
The owner of the home was contacted and stated that nobody was to be inside of the home after 6 p.m.
Selby is charged with aggravated burglary, attempted rape, sex offender registration violation, and aggravated kidnapping.
