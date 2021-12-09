Earl Sleby
TN Sex Offender Registry

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he attempted to rape a 17-year-old girl in a vacant home in August.

According to an arrest report, 50-year-old Earl Selby led the 17-year-old to a home on Country Way Road in Antioch.

Once at the residence, which Selby was remodeling, he locked the door with the teen inside not allowing her to leave.

While inside, Selby said to the victim, "Just let me do it," before she was able to escape away from Selby and call police.

The owner of the home was contacted and stated that nobody was to be inside of the home after 6 p.m.

Selby is charged with aggravated burglary, attempted rape, sex offender registration violation, and aggravated kidnapping.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.