NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man has been arrested after he hit another man on the head with a glass bottle in downtown Nashville.
Police say at around 11:28 p.m. officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 100 block of 3rd Ave. South. When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding profusely from the head. The victim told police a barefoot man hit him on the head and face with a glass bottle.
Officers found the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Phillip Conway, in the 300 block of Broadway trying to illicit money from pedestrians. He was being very aggressive and tried to grab pedestrians as they walked by. He then began following pedestrians aggressively and tried again to illicit money.
Officers determined Conway was extremely intoxicated and became a danger to himself and others. Police later uncovered surveillance video of Conway hitting the victim with a glass bottle.
As officers tried to take Conway into custody, he began walking away and resisted attempts to take him into custody. He even refused to walk to the police car and refused to walk into booking.
Conway is being held on a $11,200 bond.
