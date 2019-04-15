NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested on assault charges after witnesses said he and the victim were inside a downtown restaurant arguing with each other about “random girls,” according to a police report.
Police said Calvin Courter, 22, and the victim were inside the McDonald's Restaurant located at 1201 Broadway around 3:40 a.m. on March 31.
Witnesses said they were arguing about random girls when Courter sucker-punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground, at which time Courter left the restaurant.
The victim got up and followed Courter outside the restaurant. Witnesses followed trying to separate the victim.
The witnesses said Courter punched the victim about three times, forcing him to fall to the ground again. Witnesses observed Courter kick the victim in the head while he was laying on the ground, knocking the victim unconscious.
A woman arrived at the McDonald’s who was supposed to pick up Courter. She was showing social media pictures trying to find him when witnesses identified him as the suspect.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was treated for a skull fracture and hemorrhaging to the brain.
Courter was arrested on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.