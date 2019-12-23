NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police have arrested a man accused of beating a homeless man to death, using a fire extinguisher, and leaving the body on the 5th level of a downtown parking garage.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police say 32-year-old Brandon Brown was arrested on a criminal homicide charge this morning, after using a fire extinguisher to beat a 49-year-old blind homeless man to death.
The body was found at approximately 5:00AM Monday on the 5th level of the WeGo Music City Central bus terminal garage.
Police say a motive is unclear at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.