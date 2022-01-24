NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Late Monday night, Metro Police announced the arrest of a man accused of killing another man in October of 2020 in Nashville.

Police say 25-year-old Christopher J. Fields was charged for the murder of Jajuan Clark, who was found shot near the old Global Mall on Hickory Hollow Parkway. Police say this was a random act of violence.

Police say they were called to Fields' home by a relative for erratic behavior. While talking with the officers, Fields confessed to the murder.

Fields is in jail on a $150K bond.