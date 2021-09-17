NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After nearly 3 and a half years, a man was arrested after he began shooting a rifle outside of his apartment after a night of drinking.
On April 1, 2018, Charles Nash, now 28, became upset when his girlfriend was texting with a former boyfriend.
According to Nash's girlfriend, Nash grabbed his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from their bedroom closet and began waiving it around, never pointing it directly at the woman.
Nash left the apartment, went into the breezeway, loaded the gun and began shooting near the building.
When police arrived, Nash had left the scene and four rifle rounds matching those of an AR-15 were found.
Nash was charged with Reckless Endangerment and booked into Davidson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.