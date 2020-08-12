NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide following a shooting at a Nashville apartment in March.
According to an arrest record, on March 20 John Edward Armstrong went to confront the victim over an incident that had occurred the previous night.
Armstrong reportedly shot the victim five times in the pelvic area.
An arrest record says Armstrong and the victim had been living in the same apartment for a couple weeks prior to the shooting.
Police detectives reviewed apartment surveillance video to identify Armstrong.
He is now being charged with attempted criminal homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.