NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man has been arrested and charged after opening fire on random bystanders along with police Monday evening.

Deangelo Spears, 23, fired shots toward innocent bystanders in the 100 block of Neelys Bend Road, striking one man in the leg.

Spears, paralyzed from the waist down, was seen at 6:15 p.m. sitting in the roadway at Neelys Bend Road near Argyle Avenue, calling out for help.

When one man approached Spears to assist, Spears fired toward him. The bullet ricocheted off the pavement and struck the man in the knee.

Spears then fired at a man across the street walking on the sidewalk, striking him in the leg.

Pulling into a nearby Walgreens, a third man was fired upon, only striking the vehicle's driver-side window.

A fourth man took cover in the area after Spears began firing in his direction.

Officers Brandon Lopez and Thomas Denenea arrived on the scene with lights and sirens activated on the MNPD vehicle and exited the car.

Upon exiting, Spears fired multiple shots towards the officers. No officer was struck.

Spears was able to drag himself behind a residence in the area where he was eventually taken into custody.

A handgun and multiple casings were found in the area Spears was taken into custody. Additional casings were found in the roadway on Neelys Bend Road.

It is unknown why Spears was in the area or why he began shooting.

Spears was taken to General Hospital for treatment of pre-existing medical issues. Once released, officers will take him into police custody.

The man shot in the leg was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Skyline Medical Center.

Spears is charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, and felon in possession of a handgun.