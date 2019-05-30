"The man came running up to me and hit me in the face, and knocked me to the concrete, and when got me on the concrete, he hit me really, really hard with his fist right in between my shoulders," said Hylania Thomson who was attacked and robbed outside a Murfreesboro Doctor's office in the middle of the day.
Thomsonhas two fractured vertebrae and scratches and bruises all over her body.
Physically, doctors said it will take her six weeks to recover, but she said it's the memory of what happened that will keep her awake at night for far longer.
"Seeing him, thinking he's going to come back," said Thomson.
Police said 37-year-old Lannoris Chambers committed the crime.
They said he did the same thing to two other women, one outside the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro, and another at an office on Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, beating them, just so he could steal their purses.
"He's a monster. He is a low life because he is doing this and living off of hard working people," said Thomson.
News4 found Chambers has a lengthy criminal history in Florida.
It's 28 pages long, dates back to 2001 and includes arrests for things like grand theft, battery on the elderly, but mostly, strong arm robberies.
"I felt like it was very possible we could have even more serious injuries to our victims if he wasn't immediately taken off the street," said Detective Doug Arrington with the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Thomson wonders how and why Chambers was able to be in Murfreesboro the day she was attacked.
"I feel like he should have been in prison, yes," said Thomson.
Meanwhile, Murfreesboro and Franklin police are now building their cases, hoping this time they'll be able to keep him behind bars.
"He is no good and I pray he never gets out. He'll continue to do it if he does," said Thomson.
Chambers had not bonded out of jail at the time of this story.
