NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - For the second time in just a week, officers arrested an individual at Nashville International Airport (BNA) after discovering over 80 pounds of marijuana in their luggage, according to an arrest report.
On Monday, K-9 unit Havoc alerted officers to the odor of drugs from two bags that were coming from San Francisco, CA, the report stated. The bag was then sent to a baggage claim belt.
The male suspect, Julian Gioffre, claimed the bags and officers approached him.
Inside the bags were two bales of marijuana weighing roughly 87 pounds. Officers also found THC gummies in Gioffre's backpack, the report stated.
Gioffre was arrested and faces a felony drug charge.
