NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officers responded to a call Wednesday about a man walking down the street in Nashville naked from the waist down.
Thomas Harrell, 43, was approached by police on 3rd Avenue South near Broadway allegedly with no pants or underwear on, according to officials.
Court papers say Harrell strongly smelled of alcohol and had blood shot, watery eyes. Officers considered Harrell as a danger to himself and the community.
He was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication charges.
