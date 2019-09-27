Cyle Andrew
Courtesy: Clarksville PD

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have arrested a man who used counterfeit money at a drive-thru window.

Police say Cyle Andrew, 28, tried to buy food Monday with a fake 20-dollar-bill and a fake 10-dollar-bill at a local fast food restaurant's drive-thru window. An employee took down Andrew's car's description and the license plate number. 

An officer identified Andrew from the restaurant's surveillance video and the license plate came back registered to Andrew's name. Police found the car on Wednesday parked at a local motel. 

Police found a color printer, a glass crack pipe and what appeared to be crumpled up money all inside the car. Officers then tracked down Andrew and found him in his motel room. Inside, they found a color printer, linen paper and other forged denominations of money. Officers also determined Andrew paid for the motel room and that the printer was his. 

Andrew was booked and charged with criminal simulation and forgery and was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond. 

