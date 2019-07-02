NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested last week after he threatened to shoot two Metro Water Services employees who were looking for a manhole at the rear of a home on Franklin Limestone Road, according to court records.
Two Metro Water employees went to the home around 1:30 p.m. on June 27 to find a water manhole. The workers began walking to the rear of the home when they heard the sound of a gun being racked and turned to look. The victims saw Ronald E. Blanchard III at the rear of a nearby home pointing a rifle at them.
The workers identified themselves as Metro Water workers to Blanchard, who told them to get off his property.
The employees immediately left the property and called police. Both the employees identified Blanchard as the person who pointed the rifle at them in separate photo lineups.
Blanchard was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He will appear in court on July 26.
