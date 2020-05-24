MT. JULIET. TN. (WSMV) - Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, a low-speed pursuit ended at Farley Place in Donelson after officers attempted to stop a motorist on I-40 after they appeared to be driving while impaired.
During the pursuit, a passenger jumped from the vehicle.
A 24-year-old male was arrested after pulling into the driveway of his residence and coming to a stop.
Before making the choice to stop, the driver intentionally struck a patrol vehicle.
He will be charged in Wilson County and Metro-Nashville related to his impairment, reckless driving, and purposely striking a patrol vehicle.
