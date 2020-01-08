STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested an Indian Mound man on various charges after a chase of a stolen motorcycle across an open field and into a wooded area of Stewart County.
According to Stewart County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle driven by David Michael Stevens after he was spotted on Preston Baggett Road. When the deputy tried to stop Stevens, he left the roadway and the chase ensued.
The deputy was able to chase Stevens on foot through the open field and wooded area and apprehend him. In addition to riding a stolen motorcycle from Clarksville, Stevens was found to be in possession of 4.9 grams of methamphetamine and over $700 in cash.
Stevens is facing charges of possession of a schedule II drug, larceny, felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and other traffic violations.
