SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man was apprehended on Sunday afternoon after police said he stole a car with a small child still in the backseat.
According to officials with the Smyrna Police Dept., the incident happened at the Valero Market on the corner of Weakley Lane and Sam Ridley Parkway just before 4:30 p.m.
The suspect, 33-year-old Corbett L. Newman, exited a silver Acura in the parking lot of the store and jumped into the man's truck.
The father of the child attempted to stop the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot. Another motorist outside the store saw and offered him a ride, and they followed the car while calling the police.
A Smyrna PD officer in the area picked up the pursuit down Weakley Lane and onto Couchville Pike where Newman crashed the car and fled into a wooded area off the roadway.
Police secured the unharmed child and then took off after Newman, who crossed through a wooded area and was intercepted on another side by a deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Newman is charged with felony theft of a vehicle, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest and reckless endangerment. He's also facing charges from RCSO. Officials said additional charges may be filed later.
A female accomplice is also wanted in the theft.
Police said that after Newman exited his Acura in Valero Market parking lot, a female was seen moving from the passenger seat to the driver's seat.
The second suspect is believed to be a petite white woman with blonde or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink or orange shirt.
If you know anything about this crime, please contact Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
Stay with News4 for updates.
