NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Police are charging a man with felony aggravated assault after he shot a teen suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car.

Police were called to Rainwood Drive Monday morning for a call of shots fired.

Police say 25-year-old George Wade III had shot a 15-year-old behind the wheel of Wade's girlfriend's car, a 2011 Chevy Malibu, stolen on Thursday of last week after it was left running outside of a home.

When Wade and his girlfriend saw the car on Rainwood Drive, they tried blocking it in to the driveway it was in, and confronted the 15-year-old behind the wheel.

The teen tried to drive off after Wade ordered the teen to exit the car, and Wade shot multiple times at the car, striking the teen in the shoulder.

The other passenger in the Malibu ran away on foot, and has not been located.

Wade and his girlfriend drove the gunshot victim to a hospital, where he remains currently for treatment. Upon his release from the hospital, police say the teen will be charged with car theft.

 

