SUMMERTOWN, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement agencies were searching near the Lewis and Lawrence County lines for a man who shot at a deputy on Friday afternoon, sources told News 4.
Agencies searching in the area of Drake Lane and Walker Road in Summertown located and took the suspect into custody without incident.
Police told News4 that Kevin Walker was already wanted for three separate car thefts that occurred last week.
As Walker was approached by Sheriff Dwayne Kilpatrick in his vehicle, Walker fired his shotgun at the side of Kilpatrick's car. Kilpatrick turned the vehicle around to flee the gunfire and the other side of his car was also shot when Walker fired a second time.
Police said Walker fled into the woods with his gun and a THP helicopter provided ground units with updates of Walker's location.
Police said that they were able to deescalate and Walker surrendered his weapon and himself to police.
No injuries were reported and police said Walker is being held for breaking his parole violation. Police added they expect Walker to receive multiple assault and theft charges.
