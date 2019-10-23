NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested after inappropriately touching his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter.
Court documents say Samuel Polito walked into his girlfriend's daughter's bedroom and touched her inappropriately for sexual arousal. Polito was arrested Wednesday in the 600 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
Polito has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery under 13 years of age and is being held on an $80,000 bond.
