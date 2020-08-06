NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after crashing into a police cruiser and running from law enforcement six times in one week.
According to an arrest report, Metro Police tried pulling Stephen Meza over four separate times last Wednesday. Each time police say Meza sped away.
Police tried pulling him over again on Saturday, and again Meza sped away.
On Wednesday police spotted Meza's car along Charlotte Pike in West Nashville and deployed spike strips to stop him from fleeing again.
When Meza tried to avoid the strip he crashed into an unmarked patrol car, according to an arrest record.
Meza's license was revoked and he now faces an assault charge.
