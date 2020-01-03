NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man is behind bars after robbing an East Nashville business at gunpoint.
Police say a man, later identified as 59-year-old Charles Dewayne Brown, walked into a Metro PCS store wearing a white medical mask Thursday. When store employees asked him to take off his mask, he pulled out a black handgun and pointed it back and forth at the two employees and demanded they give him all the money in the store.
The employees opened the cash registers and put the money into a black backpack Brown handed to them. He then fled from the store on Home Road toward Hart Lane.
The employees followed Brown down Home Road where they saw him cut into a wooded area. A K-9 unit was dispatched and later caught him.
Police found a black handgun in Brown's waistband, matching the one seen at the store. Officers also recovered a powder substance in his pocket believed to be heroin.
After Brown was caught, he told police he was “a junkie desperate for money and deserved to get caught.”
Police found the backpack near where Brown was caught, and the money was returned to the Metro PCS store.
Brown has been charged with aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $61,000.
