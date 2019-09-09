LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro man has been charged after a pursuit after the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a possible burglary in progress, according to a news release.
Wilson County deputies arrested Roger Dewane Watts after detectives spotted a person matching the description of a suspect breaking into a home on Old Shannon Road.
Deputies said Watts fled the scene by driving through a field and struck the detective’s vehicle before pulling back onto Old Shannon Road.
A deputy deployed the spike stick as Watts traveled west on Franklin Road toward Highway 109.
Watts lost control of the vehicle around the 5100 block of Franklin Road where he was taken into custody.
“The owner of the house immediately contacted 911 when she observed a suspicious person at her residence,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “She was very observant and gave us pertinent information regarding the description of the suspect.”
Watts has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and evading arrest. Pending the outcome of the investigation, other charges may be filed.
Watts will appear in Wilson County General Sessions Court on Jan. 23, 2020.
