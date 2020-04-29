FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after punching a woman and stabbing a man on a recreation trail in Franklin.
Police say two men and three women were walking with two young children and a puppy on a trail near Ploughman's Bend Drive, in the Chestnut Bend neighborhood just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The suspect, 42-year-old Casey Majors, became confrontational while approaching the group on his bicycle.
The situation escalated, resulting in Majors punching a 23-year-old woman in the face. Others came to help the woman and pulled Majors off of her. During the struggle, Majors also stabbed a 38-year-old man who had came to intervene in the bicep.
Officers arrived and attended to the man's stab wound before paramedics arrived. The man was rushed to a local trauma center where he was treated and later released. Both victims live nearby and had no connections to Majors.
Officers found Majors in the area and arrested him, charging him with assault and aggravated assault. Majors was released after posting a $30,000 bond.
He is due in court on May 7.
