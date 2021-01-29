NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after being shot on McCann Street late Thursday night.
Homicide detectives this morning charged 38-year-old Rojelio Rivera with the murder of 43-year-old Dean Kwatelai-Quartey.
Police tell News4 the two men got into an argument behind a strip club before one of them shot the other. Kwatelai-Quartey was shot and went to the front of the building to get help from security when Rivera followed and shot him several more times through a fence, police said.
Detectives found Rivera behind a building in the vicinity of the shooting. He was taken into custody after being identified by security guards as the shooter.
