LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car through La Vergne Thursday evening.
Officials say a police officer saw a car speeding on Fergus Road around 8 p.m. and after checking the car's license plate, he discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Springfield around noon Thursday.
The driver fled at a high rate of speed, ensuing a pursuit. After trying to evade officers, the suspect pulled into the Planet Fitness parking lot on Murfreesboro Road where officers blocked him in and took him into custody.
The driver, identified as 40-year-old Joel Amaya, had an active warrant out of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office for theft of a motor vehicle.
Amaya was taken to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license.
