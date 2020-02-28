HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man is in custody tonight after evading police in a stolen car.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Hendersonville Police received an alert from a license plate reader as a stolen car went by them.
Police made an attempt to stop the vehicle when the driver sped off from police through the Sanders Ferry and Walton Ferry Penninsula.
After deploying a spike strip, officers were successful in stopping 32-year-old Brandon Williams of Goodlettsville.
A search of the stolen car resulted in police recovering heroin and items indicative of drug sales.
Williams is charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer after he swerved the stolen car and almost hit an officer intentionally.
He will also be charged with Evading Arrest, Theft over $2,500, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug for Resale, Altering a License Plate, Prohibited Weapons, and Driving on a Revoked License.
Williams is being held in the Sumner County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM. The bond for Mr. Williams was not yet known at the time of this release.
