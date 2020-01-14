NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One man has been arrested after a report of a suspicious item and vehicle at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center west parking garage near Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital prompted a bomb squad investigation on Tuesday.
Metro Police, Bomb Squad, and Vanderbilt Police responded to the scene Tuesday morning, closing the garage and the area of 24th Avenue North and Children's Way for quite some time.
On Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m., Vanderbilt Police were informed about a copper wire in a gas tank of a 2006 gray Ford F-150 with the other end of the wire plugged into an electrical outlet.
Surveillance video showed the suspect, David Charles Hartgrove, enter the garage and unravel wire inside the 24th Avenue entrance. He then went toward where the truck was parked off camera and then over to an outlet on the wall on camera. He was seen on camera running out of the garage, then coming back to the garage and partially shielding himself behind a wall and touching the outlet. He was seen on camera doing this twice before running out of the garage.
After determining there wasn't a threat, the garage was reopened to permit holders shortly before 8 a.m.
Just before 2:15 p.m., Hartgrove was spotted on 21st Avenue near Edgehill Avenue wearing the same clothes he was wearing earlier that morning. Officers showed him a surveillance photo of himself and he confirmed it was him.
Hartgrove was charged with attempted arson. He had been issued a criminal trespass warning multiple times, with the most recent incident on December 31.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
