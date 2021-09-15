Dave A. Stephenson
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after exposing himself outside of a gym on July 21 in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, 36-year-old Dave A. Stephenson was parked in the parking lot of QNTM Fit Life at 114 George L. Davis Blvd. A woman was walking through the parking lot near his vehicle.

Stephenson got out of his vehicle, faced the female victim, pulled down his pants and exposed his bare penis to the woman.

While facing the woman, Stephenson began touching himself before the victim ran inside of the business and reported the incident.

The gym manager witnessed the incident and reported it to Metro Police.

Stephenson has been charged with Indecent Exposure and is due in court on October 15.

