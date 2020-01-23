WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police and a SWAT team took a man into custody after a three-hours long standoff Wednesday.
Officials tell us they were checking on a man's well-being at a home on Basswood Avenue around 4:50 p.m. when he refused to come out. He then told officers he had a gun in a safe.
According to police, counselors were also at the scene trying to convince the man to come outside of the home. He was eventually taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. with the use of a flash bang grenade.
The suspect in this incident has not yet been identified.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
