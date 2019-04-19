NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man is behind bars after police said he held a woman hostage for more than 16 hours on Thursday.
Police said Tawon Shaw is accused of holding the woman Thursday afternoon.
The victim said she was able to escape by convincing Shaw she needed to cash her paycheck to buy him cigarettes.
He drove her to a Walmart when she was able to tell managers what was going on. The managers called police.
Shaw was arrested Thursday in the parking lot. Witnesses said police also found a loaded AR-15-style weapon on the suspect.
