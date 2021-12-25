MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police arrested a Murfreesboro man Friday after his girlfriend was killed from falling off the trunk of his car, hitting her head on the concrete.
Police charged Andre Tate, 22, with aggravated domestic assault of his 19-year-old girlfriend.
Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the 2300 block of Tedder Blvd around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. According to police, Tate and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Savannah Latham were arguing in the driveway.
While Latham was sitting on the trunk of Tate’s 2015 Dodge Charger, he got inside and accelerated, causing her to fall off. She suffered severe head injuries and was in critical condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Tate is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. His hearing is on Feb. 24, 2022, at the Rutherford County General Session Court.
The investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.