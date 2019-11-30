FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old Franklin man has been arrested after police accused him of shooting his father in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Grenadier Drive for a shooting on Saturday morning and arrested Hunter Pelham after they say he shot his father during a domestic disturbance.
The 44-year-old victim has been treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Pelham was charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The gun used in the incident was reported stolen out of another jurisdiction which will likely bring additional charges in this case.
