Hunter Pelham

Hunter Pelham

 Courtesy: Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old Franklin man has been arrested after police accused him of shooting his father in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Officers were called to the 100 block of Grenadier Drive for a shooting on Saturday morning and arrested Hunter Pelham after they say he shot his father during a domestic disturbance. 

The 44-year-old victim has been treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pelham was charged with Aggravated Assault and is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

The gun used in the incident was reported stolen out of another jurisdiction which will likely bring additional charges in this case.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in broadcast in 2011. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Send any news stories and ideas to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.