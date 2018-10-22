A Nashville man was arrested Monday after he forced a woman to move her car at gunpoint.
According to the affidavit, Kelvin Preston, 20, told police he was in a "small altercation" with a woman on Sunday. Preston said his car was having transmission issues and asked the woman to move her car.
The victim did not move her car, at which point Preston retrieved a gun from his car and pointed it at the victim, who told police she was in fear for her life. She then moved the car.
The affidavit said the gun was a long gun. The incident occurred at Lincoln Diesel College.
Preston was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond was set at $5,000.
