PARSONS, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a man with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a Dec. 2 police chase.
Anthony Phoenix fled from law enforcement on Dec. 2 after being located at a home on Gilbert Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He led them on a brief pursuit in Decatur County. Marshals fired at the vehicle. No one was injured.
Phoenix was taken into custody and is being held without bond at the Decatur County Jail. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony evading by TBI agents in connection to the events last week. He had previously been wanted on warrants from Henderson County, TN, and Kentucky.
