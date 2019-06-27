Shelbyville police received the call on Tuesday.
"We have a gentleman in the lobby that's singing and partially undressed," said the caller on the other end.
Shelbyville chamber of commerce members said they were mid-meeting when Edward Berry walked in rapping with his pants around his knees.
"He's like trying to break down the door," said the caller.
Berry took off, but police didn't have to go far to find him.
"No I didn't have to go anywhere," said Detective Sergeant Sam Jacobs.
That's because berry came to them.
He showed u, minutes later, to the police department where Kelli King greeted him at the front desk.
"The man just came in. He was talking, really out of his head and rambling on, and then he just turned around and walked out and started trying to get in my car," said King.
You can see from surveillance video Berry was banging his head against the side of the car, and while you can't hear the audio in the video, "he was singing songs, rapping and just having a big time," said Jacobs.
Police believe Berry was on drugs.
They also think he was there trying to pay his sex offender registry fee.
Turns out Berry was convicted of aggravated statutory rape.
But then again, Berry, they said, wasn't making any sense, so police can't be sure.
"It's pretty strange, but you learn to expect almost anything at the police department," said Jacobs.
News4 reached out to Berry for comment.
So far, we haven't heard back.
For now, he's charged with public intoxication, but police said more charges could soon be on the way.
