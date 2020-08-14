WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An armed suspect is in custody after wrecking his car on Interstate 840 Friday afternoon and leading deputies on a manhunt that lasted over an hour.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested a man who pointed a gun at them after crashing his car on I-840. Deputies then shot the man in the leg, who then ran from them.

Smartway traffic closure

Deputies followed the man into the woods off I-840 in the area of Peytonsville-Amo Road and searched for him for over an hour. 

Deputies found the suspect thanks to the help of K9s and a helicopter. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and he will face federal charges when he's booked into jail.

The suspect's ID has not yet been released. 

