Decarlos Murphy mug
Decarlos Murphy

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man for an Oct. 29, 2021, robbery that occurred on Seifried Street.

According to police, Decarlos Murphy was seen on surveillance video at 1:30 p.m. entering the dog door on a man’s residence at 2404 Seifried Street.

Murphy left the residence through the dog door with $5,362 worth of the victim’s property.

Police collected fingerprints and learned on November 29 that Murphy’s prints were on the dog door.

Murphy has been charged with aggravated burglary.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.