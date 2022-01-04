NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police arrested a man for an Oct. 29, 2021, robbery that occurred on Seifried Street.
According to police, Decarlos Murphy was seen on surveillance video at 1:30 p.m. entering the dog door on a man’s residence at 2404 Seifried Street.
Murphy left the residence through the dog door with $5,362 worth of the victim’s property.
Police collected fingerprints and learned on November 29 that Murphy’s prints were on the dog door.
Murphy has been charged with aggravated burglary.
