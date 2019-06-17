NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is facing charges after he was caught by police while stealing televisions out of apartments near McFerrin Park Saturday.
Police say 18-year-old Damon Sales and three other individuals were seen leaving two apartments holding a large television. Sales was taken into custody as the other suspects fled the scene.
The responding officer found an open and broken window into the apartments. Both had been rummaged through and missing televisions, according to court documents.
Sales is charged with aggravated burglary with $50,000 bond.
