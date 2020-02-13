NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A tip to Crime Stoppers helped Metro Police put a man in cuffs after being suspected of robbing a Fifth Third Bank in the 300 block of N. Gallatin Pike on Feb. 7.
Terry K. Craighead Jr., 30, was apprehended by police while walking in the Madison area.
BREAKING: A tip to Crime Stoppers is behind this afternoon's arrest of suspected bank robber Terry K. Craighead Jr., 30. He will be charged federally with the 2/7 robbery of 5/3 Bank's 306 N. Gallatin Pk branch. He was apprehended while walking in the Madison area. pic.twitter.com/HVr05vjcQV— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 14, 2020
He will be federally charged with the robbery.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.