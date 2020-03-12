MURFREESBORO, TN. (WSMV) - A man is facing arson charges after he intentionally set a fire outside of a business on Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro on Tuesday.
Nurfreesboro Police detained and questioned 46-year-old Daniel Smith before Fire and Life Safety Specialist Shan Womack charged Smith with setting fire to personal property, a Class E felony.
Upon arrival to Middle Tennessee Plastic Surgery at 820 Medical Center Parkway, firefighters saw two Cypress trees and leaves on fire behind the business.
The fire was extinguished quickly and only minor damage was done to an awning on the business.
Smith is still being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
