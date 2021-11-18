HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man attempted to rob a bank in Hendersonville and was arrested less than an hour later.
According to Hendersonville Police, 49-year-old Robert Healy tried to rob the Sumner Bank and Trust off Indian Lake Blvd. around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Police say they located and arrested Healy in a nearby neighborhood shortly after attempted robbery and he’s being held in Sumner County Jail.
Healy has been charged with attempted robbery.
