NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after stabbing a woman in the neck at a gas station.
Police say 33-year-old Almogtaba Ahmed attacked a 46-year-old female clerk with a knife at the Citgo in the 3600 block of Hamilton Church Rd. The attack was unprovoked.
The clerk is in the hospital with wounds to her neck and leg. A Metro Nashville Police officer helped control the victim's bleeding at the scene.
BREAKING: Almogtaba Ahmed, 33, is being charged with agg assault for the 1 p.m. unprovoked knife attack on a 46 yr old female clerk at Citgo, 3606 Hamilton Church Rd. She has wounds to her neck & leg & is hospitalized. Officer Kelly Turcios worked to control the victim's bleeding pic.twitter.com/l8VMxh9bDv— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 30, 2020
